Gov. Newsom Pays Off Super Bowl Bet by Performing Community Service in Patriots Jersey

Reluctantly sporting a Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey, Gov. Gavin Newsom spent lunch Wednesday helping feed the homeless at a Sacramento shelter to pay off a bet with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

The two governors wagered on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Patriots. As a consequence of the Rams’ 13-3 loss, Newsom had to wear a Patriots jersey and perform community service.

“I know it’s the wrong shirt,” Newsom told a patron who gave him grief inside the Loaves & Fishes shelter Wednesday.

But Newsom reminded everyone that the Patriots quarterback grew up in the Bay Area city of San Mateo — he’s “from California,” he said. Newsom still said wearing the jersey was “heartbreaking” because he’s a fan of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

