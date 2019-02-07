Guard Rail Stops Truck From Crashing Into Ocean in Malibu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver may be lucky to be alive after crashing into a guard rail near the ocean in Malibu Tuesday.

Video of the incident shows a white pickup truck losing control and sliding across lanes of oncoming traffic before slamming into a guard rail on Pacific Coast Highway.

The guard rail appears to be only feet from the waves crashing onto the Malibu shore.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m., according to an employee who works nearby at Neptune’s Net.

It was unclear what caused the driver to crash, but the employee believes the driver may have swerved to miss something in the road.

KTLA's Matt Philips contributed to this report.