Highway 138 Closed Near Lancaster Following Fatal Crash Involving 5 Cars

Highway 138 would be shut down for hours after one person died and several people were injured in a multivehicle collision just north of Lancaster on Thursday, officials said.

First responders were called shortly before 5 p.m. after the crash occurred near the highway’s intersection with 60th Street West, one mile north of Lancaster’s northern city limit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Officials found one person had already died at the scene. Another six were hospitalized, two of whom required airlifting, L.A. County Fire Capt. Singleton said.

Of the survivors, five had moderate injuries and one was suffering minor injuries, according to Singleton.

Five cars were involved, authorities said.

No information was immediately available on what led up to the crash.

All lanes of Highway 138 would subsequently be closed until about 9 p.m. while authorities worked to clear the scene, Caltrans said in a tweet.

Officials remained on scene Thursday evening, and no further details were available.