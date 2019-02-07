× L.A. City Attorney Drops Criminal Charges Against Black Lives Matter Leader Amid Public Outcry

Los Angeles officials on Thursday agreed to drop all criminal charges against one of the city’s most visible Black Lives Matter organizers as part of a negotiated arrangement, after hundreds of activists filed petitions, filled courtrooms and led rallies in recent weeks accusing prosecutors and police of using the charges to silence a critical voice.

Melina Abdullah, a Cal State L.A. professor who often speaks out against Los Angeles Police Department policies, was facing charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, as well as multiple counts of disturbing a public meeting and unlawful assembly in connection with incidents that took place during the often-contentious gatherings of the city’s civilian Police Commission.

Abdullah was originally arrested during a May 2018 commission meeting that ended when a woman threw a powdery substance at then-Police Chief Charlie Beck. Police accused Abdullah of assault after she allegedly grabbed an officer’s arm during the commotion.

But when the Los Angeles city attorney’s office filed charges against her last August, prosecutors also accused Abdullah of four counts of unlawful assembly, one count of disturbing a public meeting and one count of interfering with a public meeting in connection with alleged misconduct that took place at commission meetings in July and August of 2017, records show.

