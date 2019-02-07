A special police task force is now in place to crack down on speeding drivers in Los Angeles, and they're also looking out for distracted motorists. Ellina Abovian reports from Mid-Wilshire for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 7, 2019.
LAPD Task Force Cracks Down on Speeding Drivers
