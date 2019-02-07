Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in 2017 Stabbing of Teen Girlfriend in Temple City

A jury convicted an Arcadia man of attempted murder for brutally stabbing his then-18-year-old girlfriend outside their Temple City home in 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Matthew Fay Echauri, 25, was also found guilty on Wednesday of felony counts including mayhem and two counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force and violence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12, nearly two years after the vicious crime.

Echauri and the victim had gotten into an argument on the afternoon of March 2, 2017, before he began repeatedly stabbing her in the back while they were on a neighbor’s lawn, according to prosecutors. He also stabbed her in the head, face and other parts of her body.

The Pasadena Star-News reported that Echauri had pulled out a knife on his girlfriend just as she began to walk away and stabbed her more than 30 times.

Deputies later found her lying on the sidewalk about 4:50 p.m., and she was managed to identify her attacker before being taken for treatment at a nearby hospital, the newspaper reported.

Echauri fled the scene but was tracked down by authorities through a tip provided by a concerned citizen later that night, prosecutors said.

He also called the victim two days later, while still in custody, and threatened her if she cooperated with law enforcement, according to a DA’s news release citing testimony during the trial.

In addition to attempted murder and other convictions, Echauri was also found guilty of personally using a deadly and dangerous weapon — a knife — and personally inflicting great bodily injury under circumstances involving domestic violence.