Montebello Woman Sentenced for Immigration Services Scam She Ran by Pretending to Work for Government

A Montebello woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to scamming dozens of immigrants she had promised to help obtain visas and citizenship and was immediately sentenced to prison, prosecutors said.

Romina Aida Zadorian, 49, was given 15 years in state prison and ordered to pay $667,396 in restitution to 91 victims, Los Angeles County district attorney’s officials said in a news release.

As part of a plea agreement, Zadorian admitted to earning more than $500,000 out of the scheme and pleaded guilty to grand theft, two counts of extortion and three counts of false government documents, the DA’s office said.

Zadorian allegedly ran the fraudulent immigration services business out of her home over the course of three years, telling the victims she had “special connections” because she worked for the government in various roles. She also claimed to be an attorney, prosecutors said.

Dozens of people paid her money with the promise of her expediting the processing of visas, resident alien cards and citizenship petitions.

Zadorian was arrested and charged in October 2017, and prosecutors added additional counts to the case the following April.

She was previously convicted of grand theft in 2009, according to the DA’s office.