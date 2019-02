Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pomona at the Auto Club Raceway for the 2019 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by Protect The Harvest.

Racing runs through Thursday, February 7th through Sunday, February 10th for more information visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com