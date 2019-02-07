Officials in Pursuit of Pickup Driver in San Fernando Valley

Authorities are chasing a fleeing pickup driver across the San Fernando Valley area Thursday night.

Sky5 was initially overhead the pursuit as the truck was heading down the eastbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills shortly after 11 p.m.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The truck headed into the surface streets of Lake View Terrace once the 118 terminated there, and wound around the area of Sylmar and Pacoima for a time before getting back onto the 118 Freeway heading west.

The pickup was moving swiftly but not maneuvering too dangerously, remaining in its lane of traffic on the right side of the road.

