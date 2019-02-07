The News Director’s Office: On the Road with Cher Calvin

On this episode of the podcast, KTLA 5 anchor Cher Calvin drops in the News Director’s Office to talk about her life and career. Cher has called a lot of places “home,” and she has fascinating stories to share about each of them. A New York native, Cher’s first on-camera job was in the Philippines. After several successful years there, she made the decision to come back to the U.S. and landed at KVVU-TV Fox 5 in Las Vegas before eventually joining KTLA in 2005.

Cher opens up about why she traveled to another country to launch her career. She also shares some of her favorite memories from her journey in television, and explains how the path she followed has lead her somewhere she loves.

Episode quote

“The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars…” – Jack Kerouac

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph