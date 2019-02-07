Photos Released of Man Sought in Attempted Bank Robbery in Huntington Beach: Police

Police released surveillance images Thursday of a man accused of attempting to rob a Huntington Beach bank.

The suspect is still at large after he handed a teller a note demanding money and simulated having a handgun after walking into the Huntington Harbour Bank of America at 16811 Algonquin Street just before noon on Wednesday, according to police.

But he was not able to steal any money and ended up leaving the bank, fleeing on foot in a westbound direction from the parking lot, police said.

Authorities are reaching out for the public’s help in identifying and arresting the would-be thief. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 714-375-5066.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 800-782-7463.