Police Search for Man Who Violently Attacked, Tried to Rape Woman Cleaning Irvine Office

Police on Thursday asked for help locating a man who was caught on video violently attacking and trying to rape a woman as she cleaned an office in Irvine.

The incident took place after the suspect entered the office, located at 17877 Von Karman Ave., through an unlocked door around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Irvine Police Department.

Carrying a skateboard, he approached the woman and asked her in Spanish if she was alone. After she said yes, the man made sexually suggestive remarks and ordered the victim to have sex with him, police said.

She refused, then threatened to call the police. At that point, the man can be seen pulling out what appeared to be a gun and pointing it at her, surveillance video released by police showed.

He shoved her into another room and forcefully tried to remove her clothes, police said. Unreleased footage showed that, for four minutes, the victim pleaded for her life and tried to fight the assailant off.

She was ultimately able to overpower and disarm the attacker. The victim then fled to a nearby building to get help.

By the time police arrived, the man was gone. Officers were able to find the gun, which they determined to be a replica Glock, according to the release.

The victim told police she also saw the suspect with a knife.

She suffered some injuries, including bruises and scratches, during the assault, police said.

Detectives released the surveillance footage showing a portion of the incident as they sought to identify a suspect. The wanted man is described as Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, according to police.

He has black hair, brown eyes and wore glasses. His attired was described as a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black knit cap with the letter "P" on the front.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Haldor Larum by calling 949-724-7194 or emailing hlarum@cityofirvine.org.