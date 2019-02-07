Sarah Brightman Giveaway

Looking for a last minute Valentine’s gift? Why not take the one you love to see the world’s most successful soprano Sarah Brightman’s new world tour. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Monday February 11th, the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Tuesday February 12th or the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Wednesday, February 13th for your chance to win two tickets see Sarah Brightman at the Honda Center on Saturday March 2nd. Winners will also receive a $500 gift certificate to use on transportation to the show and dinner for two. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Let Sarah’s beautiful voice help you fall in love all over again.

