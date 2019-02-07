× Shaking Felt in Westwood Following Small Earthquake: USGS

Residents as far away as Winnetka were rattled when a small earthquake hit in the hills of Brentwood on Thursday, officials said.

The magnitude 2.7 temblor struck at 2:20 p.m. with an epicenter in the 1200 block of North Bundy Drive, near Mount Saint Mary’s University, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By 7:45 p.m., nearly 200 people had reported that they felt the shaking, the agency said.

That included people in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Encino, Tarzana and North Hollywood.

The largest concentration of reports was in Westwood, including on UCLA’s campus.

There were no reports of damage.