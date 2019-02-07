× Swarm of Shallow Earthquakes Strikes Near Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base

A series of small, shallow earthquakes was reported Thursday morning east of Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.1 quake occurred at 12:24 a.m. Pacific time just north of the Twentynine Palms Marine base at a depth of 0.6 miles.

A magnitude 3.5 temblor was reported in the same area at 8:14 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.8 quake at 8:41. There were no reports of damage.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quakes was about 12 miles from Ludlow, 41 miles from the city of Twentynine Palms, 41 miles from Yucca Valley and 44 miles from Barstow.

