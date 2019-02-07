Video Shows Mountain Lion Chase Deer Into Backyard Pool Near Whiting Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local family knew something strange had happened at their backyard pool in the Whiting Woods area of Glendale overnight when they saw things were amiss the next morning.

They checked their surveillance footage Thursday morning and saw that there had, in fact, been a prowler, but not the kind you'd expect.

A mountain lion had chased a deer into their inground pool, and the whole encounter was caught on video.

One camera catches a brief glimpse of the deer dashing down a sidewalk with the mountain lion in pursuit.

Another angle shows the deer plunging into the pool with the mountain lion making a big splash right behind.

The big cat quickly gets out of the water while the resourceful deer paddles a few circles around the pool.

The mountain lion steps around the corner of the house, leaving the frame. The deer is seen swimming around for about 30 seconds before climbing out of the pool and scampering into the darkness.