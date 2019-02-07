Vigil to Be Held Thursday for Yorba Linda Plane Crash Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil in memory of the four family members killed on the ground when a plane crashed through a Yorba Linda home Sunday will be held at a nearby elementary school Thursday night.

Roy Lee Anderson, 85, and 68-year-old Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson were at home getting ready to watch the Super Bowl with Stacie Norene Leber, 48, and Donald Paul Elliott, 58, when the aircraft came down, killing all four and engulfing the home in flames.

The pilot, identified as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini, was also killed in the crash and two other people were injured on the ground.

The vigil for the four family members is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. at Glenknoll Elementary School, located at 6361 Glenknoll Drive in Yorba Linda.

Relatives released a statement Wednesday.

"Our family bond is tight and each member lost in this tragedy represents more than just one role within our family," the statement read in part. "We lost parents, grandparents, great-parents, spouses, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles. The home lost was a beacon for so many family and friends where many celebrations were held."

The statement described the family as “devastated” and concluded by asking for privacy.

Pastini, the sole occupant of the plane, was originally identified by authorities as a retired Chicago police officer.

Investigators later received a call from Chicago police telling them the credentials appeared to be fake and they had no record of Pastini working for them, The Orange County Register reported.

They also told investigators a badge with the same number had been reported lost in 1978.

Investigators believe Pastini’s plane, twin-engine Cessna 414A, began to break up in the sky shortly after taking off from Fullerton airport.

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the crash.