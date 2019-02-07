Wells Fargo Outage Leaves Customers Unable to Use Online Banking, Mobile App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wells Fargo issued an apology on Thursday morning after an apparent outage left customers unable to use the bank's online services.

"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates," the company tweeted.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

The issue was still a problem for customers an hour later, prompting Wells Fargo to apologize again via Twitter.

"We're experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we're working to restore services as soon as possible," the tweet read.

Wells Fargo did not provide any additional information about the incident, nor did they specify which services exactly were impacted by the outage.

This was the second time in less than a week, however, that customers reported experiencing problems accessing the bank's online system, KTLA sister station KSWB reported. The first was last Friday.

It was not immediately clear when the issue began Thursday, but customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the bank around 3:30 a.m. PT., according to KSWB.

Some people also complained that they were unable to use their debit cards to withdraw cash from the bank's ATM.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Not only is online banking down, but people also can't even use their debit cards. Thank you Wells Fargo, very cool! — That One Canadian (@FraserWelsford) February 7, 2019

@MikeFOX29

Went to withdraw cash from Wells Fargo banking atm and was informed that the system is being updated and will take 2 hrs ! Smh Now I'm stranded with no cash and cant get to work ! #worstbankever ! I will be docketed for being late so who's going to reimburse me ! — Sean Tinsley (@SeanTinsley5) February 7, 2019

@WellsFargo Are you guys having some problems today?? Online banking seems to be having an outage. Along with mobile. — Dudepie (@Dudepie85) February 7, 2019

@Ask_WellsFargo everything is down. Called 800# and spoke to Michelle. It seems that she has been dealing with some really angry customers, so she answered my call with a hilarious ready speech about how WF is well aware of the issue. I’m dying & no longer angry. #thanksMichelle — 🇬🇹Tired, just tired 🇵🇷 (@Carajoboricua) February 7, 2019