2 Neglected Dogs Dumped in Escondido Less Than 1 Week After 9 Puppies Abandoned in Park: Humane Society

Two neglected dogs were rescued after being dumped in Escondido, marking the second time in less than a week that abandoned canines were discovered at parks in the city, the San Diego Humane Society said Thursday.

A witness reported the second incident after seeing someone drive up to Mountain View Park Sunday afternoon and drop what appeared to be trash near an empty lot, according a Humane Society news release.

Officers from the organization responded and discovered it wasn’t at trash at all, but rather two terriers covered in mud and fleas. Their fur was so matted that they could barely even move, the release stated.

The dogs were cleaned up and given emergency exams where they were found to have parasites. Both have been quarantined and are undergoing treatment.

We are looking for information to identify the person who dumped two severely neglected terriers at Mountain View Park in Escondido on Sunday, Feb. 3. Call 619-299-7012 if you have any information.

The agency’s Humane Law Enforcement has initiated a felony cruelty investigation, marking the second such action at an area park in just the past week.

“For the second time in less than a week, we have a person abandoning helpless animals in an Escondido park,” Laurel Monreal, the sergeant of humane law enforcement for the San Diego Humane Society, said in a release. “We want the public to know, anyone who needs help with their animals can bring them to us without judgement.”

Last Thursday, nine hungry puppies were found abandoned inside a large package of dog food that had been sealed with duct tape at Kit Carson Park.

The puppies — thought to be Shar-Pei mixes and between 10 to 14 weeks old — were cold, dehydrated and covered in feces and urine by the time a good Samaritan made the grim discovery and brought them to the Humane Society.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in both cases for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be left with the San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip a by dialing 888-580-8477 or visiting the website SDCrimeStoppers.org.

