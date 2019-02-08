Andrea Bocelli Giveaway

The man who brought opera music back into the mainstream is coming to Los Angeles. Andrea Bocelli hot off the release of his record breaking number one album ‘Si’ is bringing his collection of classic arias, love songs and crossover hits to the Hollywood Bowl for a show like no other. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Valentines Day Thursday February 14th for your chance to win two super seats to see Andrea Bocelli at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday June 19th. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com. What better way to celebrate your love this Valentine’s Day then to win tickets to see one of the most beautiful voices on earth?

