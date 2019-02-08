× Boy, 10, Struck in Head During Car-to-Car Shooting on 15 Freeway Near San Bernardino

A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the head by a gunman who opened fire in a car-to-car shooting on the 15 Freeway near San Bernardino Thursday night.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near Cleghorn Fire Road, the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Friday.

An unidentified shooter opened fire on the BMW-5 Series car, with one round traveling through a small rear window and striking the boy in the head.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, the CHP stated.

There was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.

Investigators say no witnesses have come forward at this time and are asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle or the shooter involved in the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP at 909-383-4247.