California Cooking Podcast: Tête-à-Tête with Chef Ludo Lefevrbe

Jessica gets in the kitchen with America’s favorite French chef, Ludo Lefevrbe. Chef Ludo moved to Los Angeles from France more than 20 years ago, and his hard work has paid off in spades. He now has 4 restaurants and countless awards to prove it.

Jess meets up with Chef Ludo at his newest restaurant Petit Trois, where he shares his love for food, family, the French and his secret to running a successful business. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Chef Ludo also gives some romantic cooking advice.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph