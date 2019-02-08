L.A. to Spend $6.1M on Settlement for Motorcyclist Who Crashed After Hitting Potholes in San Pedro

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to spend $6.1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a motorcyclist who crashed after driving over potholes on a San Pedro road in 2015.

The city reached a settlement with Philip Ramon Alvarez in December, and the council voted 12 to 0 — with three members absent — to approve the settlement amount.

Alvarez was riding his Harley Davidson on Oct. 11, 2015, on Western Avenue in San Pedro just south of 25th Street when he hit a series of “holes” in the roadway that caused him to crash, according to a complaint filed in August 2016.

The holes were caused by city employees using surveying equipment, according to Alvarez’s attorney, Santo Riccobono.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.