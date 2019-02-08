Memorial Service Held for Ventura County Rescuer Fatally Struck While Trying to Save Victim in Castaic Area

Loved ones of a Ventura County rescuer remembered the public servant during a memorial service in Westlake Village Friday morning after he was fatally struck during a rescue mission a week earlier.

Jeff Dye, a member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, was honored during the public 11 a.m. service at Calvary Community Church.

He and a fellow rescuer had stopped to save the driver of a vehicle that rolled over along the Grapevine near Lake Pyramid on Feb. 2, authorities said.

As the two were treating the crash victim, a passing vehicle lost control as it traveled northbound along the freeway and slammed into the scene, sheriff’s officials said. The collision killed Dye and injured several others, including three fellow first responders.

Dye and the other search and rescue team members were driving north toward Mount Pinos to do winter training at the time of the incident, authorities said.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Dye of Thousand Oaks.

