Newport Beach Police Seek to ID Bank Robbery Suspect

The Newport Beach Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery investigation.

The suspect entered the Citibank at 1100 Newport Center Drive around 10:15 a.m. Friday carrying a red, reusable Target bag, handed the teller a note that said he had a bomb, and then demanded cash, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe this is the same suspect involved in the Chase Bank robbery in Oceanside and the attempted Wells Fargo robbery in Escondido on Feb. 5.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect in the photo is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Prince at 949-644-3762.