Pan African Film and Arts Festival

Gayle Anderson was live in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles for her latest BLACK HISTORY MONTH REPORT / “Do You Know?...The African Film Festival & Arts Festival, described as the America's largest Black Film Festival, which features, this year, more than 170 Black films and 100 Fine artists from February 7th through February 18th at the Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles

Pan African Film Festival & Arts Festival

Now thru Monday, February 18th, 2019

Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres

3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard & the adjacent Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

Los Angeles

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com