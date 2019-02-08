× Security Guard Stabbed While Escorting Man Out of West Hollywood Bar: Sheriff

A security guard was stabbed while escorting a man out of a bar in West Hollywood early Friday morning, according to Lt. Nagelmann with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station.

The incident occurred at about 1:18 a.m., outside Mickey’s West Hollywood, a bar on the 8000 block of Santa Monica.

While the security guard was escorting him out, the man brought out a folding knife and stabbed the guard twice in the back, according to Lt. Nagelmann.

Deputies responded within seconds of the incident and detained the suspect, authorities say.

Video showed paramedics treating the victim, who was sitting on the curb outside the bar. He had a blood-soaked bandage on his back, but was responsive and able to stand on his own.

A crowd was seen gathered at the scene where sheriff’s officials appeared to be interviewing witnesses and speaking with other security guards.

The victim suffered two non-life-threatening stab wounds in the upper back. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive, Lt. Nagelmann said.

A sheriff’s officer was seen handcuffing a man believed to be the suspect. The man stood silently as the officer worked.

Authorities have not provided information on why the suspect was escorted out of the bar, or whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

No other victims were reported.