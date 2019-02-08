After recent storms, fresh snow blanketed the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains, luring skiers and snowboarders to local ski resorts. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 8, 2019.
Skiers and Snowboarders Rush to Ski Resorts After Storms Blanket Mountains With Fresh Snow
-
Snow Blankets Mountains Across California After Series of Major Winter Storms
-
Nearly All of Mammoth Mountain Closed as Biggest Storm of the Season Dumps 10 Feet of Snow
-
Storm Blankets Big Bear in Snow
-
Storm Brings 1st Snow of the Season to Ski Resorts in San Bernardino Mountains
-
Boy, 12, Found Alive in French Alps After Being Buried Under Avalanche for 40 Minutes
-
-
Sierra Blizzard Drops so Much Snow That Some Ski Resorts Close
-
Almost 2 Feet of Snow at Mammoth Mountain Over Thanksgiving
-
Utah Man Sues Gwyneth Paltrow Over 2016 Crash at Ski Resort That Left Him Seriously Injured
-
Sierra Snowpack Swells to 104% of Average as Storms Hit California
-
Bay Area Gets Rare Dusting of Snow
-
-
KTLA 360 Video: The San Antonio Ski Hut
-
Search Crews Recover Body of Missing 26-Year-Old Skier Killed in Utah Avalanche
-
First Storm of 2019 to Hit SoCal Saturday — and It’s Expected to Be a ‘Good Rainmaker’