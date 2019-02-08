Skiers and Snowboarders Rush to Ski Resorts After Storms Blanket Mountains With Fresh Snow

Posted 11:25 AM, February 8, 2019

After recent storms, fresh snow blanketed the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains, luring skiers and snowboarders to local ski resorts. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 8, 2019.