SoCal to Get More Rain, Snow as More Storms Head Toward Region This Weekend

The rain apparently won't be letting up anytime soon in normally sunshine-soaked Southern California, as back-to-back storms are forecast to move into the region this weekend.

Light to moderate rain will begin falling in Ventura and Los Angeles counties Friday night and into Saturday morning when the first of two storms hit, according to the National Weather Service.

To the east and south, "a quick round of showers" will bring light rain into San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties overnight, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, elevations above 3,500 to 4,000 feet in L.A. and Ventura counties will see 1 to 3 inches snow, while San Bernardino County mountains could receive up to 5 inches of fresh powder.

The Weather Service warned of potentially dangerous hazardous driving conditions during the storm across the Interstate 5 corridor, including along the Grapevine overnight.

More precipitation is forecast to hit the Southland on Sunday when another storm enters the region.

