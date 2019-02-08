Suspect Arrested in ‘Violent’ Sexual Assault Reported in Riverside in 2018: Police

Carlos Romero, 31, was taken into custody after investigators tracked him down in Yucaipa, police said. Local authorities were assisted by U.S. Marshals as they entered a home where he had been hiding.

Romero has been described by police as a transient in Riverside.

He is believed to be the suspect in an assault that took place last September in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside, police said.

While no other details about that crime have been released, police have said the investigation into it was launched by detectives with the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit (SACA).

An arrest warrant for allegations of rape, kidnapping and assault was eventually obtained, police said.

But authorities said Romero also had an outstanding warrant for alleged violation of post-release community supervision.

Upon his arrest, he was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. He is also being investigated for possibly being involved in other crimes in the area, including a carjacking on Jan. 31, according to police.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the sexual assault in September is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov, Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353- 7121 or sontko@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brandi Merrill at 951-353-7120 or bmerrill@riversideca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by emailing rpdtips@riversideca.gov or using the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app’s “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing incident number P18165314.