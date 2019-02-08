Vehicle Plows Into Challenge of Faith Church in South L.A.; Driver Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver who crashed into a church in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles is being sought Friday morning.

Challenge of Faith Church Deacon Alex Wynn said he received a call about 1 a.m. informing him that alarms were going off at the church.

“When I arrived down here there was an SUV in the side of the building,” Wynn said.

No one was inside the church, which located in the 1000 block of East Manchester Avenue, when the vehicle struck.

Video from inside the damaged building showed debris strewn between the pews in the back of the church.

The rest of the building was OK, Wynn said.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time a vehicle has struck the Challenge of Faith church.

About 12 years ago, someone drove right through the front of the building, Wynn said.

No one was inside the building during that incident either.

Wynn asked that anyone with information about the driver, who fled the scene, contact the Los Angeles Police Department.