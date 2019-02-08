× Toronto Serial Killer Bruce McArthur Given Life in Prison for Killing, Dismembering 8 Men

Bruce McArthur, a landscaper and former mall Santa who killed and dismembered eight men between 2010 and 2017, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, according to CNN network partner CTV News.

McArthur, 67, won’t be able to apply for parole for 25 years. He pleaded guilty on January 29 to eight counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

McArthur was first arrested in January 2018, when he was charged with the murder of two men who had gone missing in 2017.

Since then, police have investigated locations around Toronto where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The investigation led to the additional murder charges.

When Toronto police first picked up McArthur, they found a man tied to his bed. A search of the suspect’s hard drive for evidence revealed eight folders labeled with the names of different men. Each folder contained photos of the men — some alive, some dead and some with their naked bodies posed in fur coats or with unlit cigars.

A ninth folder was labeled with the name of the man tied to the bed.

The details were made public this week by Crown attorney Michael Cantlon as part of the sentencing of McArthur, who lured the men to his home, strangled them and dismembered them, according to CTV News. He buried their remains in garden planters and in a ravine, Cantlon said.

Many of the victims, although not all, were from the Gay Village, a neighborhood in Toronto known for its predominantly gay population. McArthur had some sort of relationship — some of which were sexual — with each of his victims, Toronto Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said last year.

Most of the victims were immigrants of South Asian or Middle Eastern descent, Cantlon told the court.