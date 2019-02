Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of UC Irvine fraternity brothers, one of whom is a member of Code of Vets, are helping Vietnam veteran Robert Lewis get secure housing after he has struggled with health conditions including a stroke, PTSD and a hard fall in December that left him hospitalized. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lewis get housing upon his release from medical care.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 8, 2019.