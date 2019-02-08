Underground Shooting Range Found Beneath Gang Member’s Home: Fontana Police

Authorities serving a search warrant at the Fontana home of a man they say is a known gang member discovered a clandestine shooting range hidden beneath a hole in the ground Thursday night, police said.

The entrance to the area was concealed beneath a man hole inside the home but uncovered by members of Fontana police’s gang unit, the agency said in a news release.

Inside were numerous weapons alongside thousand of rounds of ammunition, including a 100-round drum for an AR-15 rifle, officials said.

The evidence was seized by investigators and multiple suspects were arrested.

The department said it wanted to highlight the bust as a “friendly message” to gang members.

“We are the champions at Hide n Seek and no man hole will help you,” it said in the statement. “If you hide we will find you. If you run you will go to jail tired.”

The agency also offered some advice: “We strongly recommend that you put as much effort as you did in your underground cave, into becoming a productive member of society.”