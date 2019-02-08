Vehicle Found, But 6-Month-Old Culver City Baby Still Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities made a possible breakthrough in the search for a missing 6-month-old boy last seen on New Year's Eve when they located a vehicle involved in the case.

The child's parents have been arrested, and are now facing a variety of criminal charges, but will not reveal the child's location.

Jacsun Manson was reported missing to police and the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services on Jan. 25, but was last seen by witnesses on Dec. 31, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Jacsun's parents Adam Manson and Kiana Williams were arrested by Los Angeles police on Jan. 3, but Jacsun was not with them.

The family had been living at Upward Bound House in Culver City, a family shelter for homeless and struggling families, Lt. Troy Dunlap said.

On Dec. 31, a witness in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South L.A. reported seeing Jacsun sitting inside a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with his parents nearby, apparently trying to break into other cars. Investigators believe PT Cruiser was also stolen.

The couple were arrested in that same area on Jan. 3 in connection with car burglaries, Dunlap said.

Investigators found the blue PT Cruiser on Friday afternoon, but have not said where the vehicle was located.

The couple is being held without bail after being found in contempt of the court for refusing to give information on the child's whereabouts, police said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has described Jacsun as weighing about 20 pounds, standing 1 foot, 6 inches tall and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Raya at 310-253-6318. During non-business hours, the watch commander can be reached at 310-253-6202.