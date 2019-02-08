× Westlake Nursing Home to Settle Claims It Dumped Mentally Impaired, Homeless Patients for $600K

A Los Angeles nursing home has agreed to pay $600,000 to settle allegations that it improperly discharged homeless and mentally-impaired clients.

City Attorney Mike Feuer says Lakeview Terrace Skill Nursing Facility at 831 S. Lake St. in Westlake will pay for a monitor who will oversee care at the facility for two years and for a new director to handle care for homeless residents.

It also will pay $200,000 in penalties and provide $50,000 to cover housing costs for patients who can’t afford a place to stay at the time they’re discharged.

Feuer says the nursing home cooperated with the investigation.

The facility has also agreed to comply with several conditions, including ensuring homeless residents are provided information about the best housing options available upon discharge and inviting other agencies to assist in securing services for them.

It’s one of several probes that Feuer’s office started into alleged patient dumping by hospitals and care homes. Eight cases have been settled for about $4.5 million.