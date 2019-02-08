× Woman Saved From Attempted Rape in Santa Clarita After Son Calls 911: Sheriff

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the son of a woman he was trying to rape in Santa Clarita called 911, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Herrera of Canyon Country was found by deputies “in close proximity to the victim” as they were both near her vehicle in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A door to the vehicle was open and investigators later learned Herrera had allegedly broken into the woman’s home.

The deputies arrived to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

According to department, the victim heard glass breaking inside her home just as she was getting her son ready for school that morning. When she went outside to see where the noise was coming from, the suspect approached her after allegedly breaking in through one of the windows.

“The suspect was physically and verbally aggressive with the victim, demanding to have sex,” the department news release states.

The victim continued to struggle with the suspect as he told her to move toward her vehicle, authorities said. She yelled to her son to call 911.

Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived and arrested Herrera on suspicion of attempted rape, burglary and kidnapping, authorities said.

He was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and was being held on $250,000 bail, inmate records show. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Herrera and the victim do not know one another, authorities said.

No other details are being released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.