You Can Now Text 911 for Emergency Help in Orange County

A system that enables users to text 911 from their mobile phones in an emergency was rolled out this week across Orange County.

The Text to 911 service, which launched Wednesday, can be initiated like any other direct text message, by typing “911” into the recipient field.

More than 1.24 million emergency calls were made last year in the county, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. Eighty percent of them were from mobile phones.

“From Huntington Beach’s perspective, it’s useful,” that city’s police chief, Robert Handy, said, noting that it gives people with speech and hearing difficulties a way to contact emergency services without relying on an interpreter or a TTY device.

