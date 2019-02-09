Classic French Dishes with Chef Ludo Lefebvre of Petit Trois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned French Chef Ludo Lefebvre sat down with Jessica at his restaurant Petit Trois Le Valley and talked about food, family, the French and the secret to running several successful businesses.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 1996, Lefebvre has opened four restaurants and is planning on expanding his empire with a bakery/market next door to Petit Trois Le Valley with takeout rotisserie chicken.

Lefebvre shared recipes for some classic French dishes: escargot and French onion soup.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 20.

Escargots for six people

Ingredients:

36 extra large burgundy escargots

2 pounds plugra butter, softened

30 ml white wine

20 g kosher salt

12 g ground black pepper

Small pinch of ground nutmeg

80 g garlic cloves, chopped fine

100 g shallots, chopped fine

60 g parsley, chopped fine

Instructions:

Paddle butter in the large mixer on speed level 2 until softened. Add wine, salt, black pepper and nutmeg and mix together. Change to speed level 1 and add the garlic and parsley and fold mixture until incorporated. Place mixture into large pastry bags until 75 percent full and flatten the bag so that it will temper quickly when left at room temperature to fill the shells Fill the escargots and bake at 550° for 5 minutes. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Ludo Lefebvre

French Onion Soup, serves 4

Ingredients:

beef stock (home-made or store-bought

medium onions, sliced

brapeseed oil

unsalted butter

dry sherry

Garlic clove, halved

bay leaf, scored

thyme

Worcestershire sauce

toasted 1-inch croutons to cover the soup bowl

emmental or gruyere cheese

Instructions:

Tie the garlic clove, bay leaf, and thyme in a sachet of cheesecloth with twine, then set it aside. Remove the center germ of the onions and slice the onions into 1⁄2-inch thick slices. In a cold heavy-bottom large saucepan, add enough grapeseed oil to coat the bottom. Add all the sliced onions to the cold saucepan. Be sure to separate all the pieces. Cook on high heat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally so the onion does not burn. Reduce heat to medium so the onions can caramelize gradually. When the onion has caramelized to a golden brown color, add 2 oz of butter to the saucepan and salt to taste. Deglaze the onion with dry sherry and add the beef stock. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes with the cheesecloth sachet of aromatics. Add Worcestershire sauce. Build the soup in oven-safe bowls, top with croutons and four to five slices of cheese. Place the soup bowls on a baking tray in the oven and set to broil so that the cheese melts over the edges of the bowl and caramelizes on the top. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Ludo Lefebvre