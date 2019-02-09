× Driver Being Followed by Police Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Inglewood

A DUI suspect who was being followed by Inglewood police died in a crash shortly after the officers lost track of the vehicle early Saturday.

The Police Department said at around 2 a.m., officers started following a Dodge Charger traveling erratically in the 1200 block of Rosewood Avenue.

They lost sight of the Charger at some point. Minutes later, authorities received a call about a crash on Century Boulevard in Inglewood.

The motorist, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died in the collision. Footage from the scene shows the red Charger on the sidewalk mangled on the driver’s side.

Lt. Louie Johnson of Inglewood police said contrary to earlier reports, the driver was not decapitated in the incident.

Officials provided no further information.

