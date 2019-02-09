‘Extra’ Suspends Host A.J. Calloway Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A.J. Calloway attends the 2018 Women's Media Awards at Capitale on Nov. 1, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women's Media Center)

A.J. Calloway, a host on the syndicated entertainment news show “Extra,” is suspended as the program’s parent company investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

The company said Saturday it had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But he was suspended after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations that will be published in an upcoming article in The Hollywood Reporter.

Calloway’s lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said her client vehemently denies ever assaulting anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.

Calloway has been with “Extra” since 2005.