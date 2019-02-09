Man Killed in Fiery Northridge Pickup Truck Crash

A man died early Saturday following a fiery pickup truck crash in Northridge, authorities said.

The crash took place about 1 a.m. along Lindley Avenue, just north of Chase Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north when he lost control, police said. The truck struck a car parked along the east side of Lindley Street.

“The vehicle continued northbound, then collided with a curb and tree,” according to the police statement. “The vehicle caught fire immediately after the collision.”

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters extinguished the flames and pronounced the driver dead at the scene, officials said. His identity was not available Saturday.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Bureau. Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247.