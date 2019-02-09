× Parent in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run at Thousand Oaks High School

A hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School left one parent in critical condition Friday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. in the school’s parking lot during a basketball game, Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

A school official and the victim, identified as Lisa Solis, confronted the suspect, a 16-year-old male student, after he was seen stealing from a concession stand, Buschow said.

After being confronted, the suspect got into his vehicle and Solis stood in front of it, telling him not to drive away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teenager then proceeded to drive his vehicle, “deliberately” striking Solis and fleeing the scene, Buschow said.

Authorities later caught up with the teenager near his house and detained him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Solis, who is in her 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Conejo Valley Unified School District said Solis works as an activities assistant for Thousand Oaks High School, and described her as a “dedicated member” of the school’s team.

“We are heartbroken that a member of our CVUSD family suffered life threatening injuries,” the district’s superintendent, Mark McLaughlin, said.

Mrs. Lisa Solis, Activities Assistant for Thousand Oaks High School is a dedicated member of the TOHS team, and a parent of CVUSD students. Please keep Lisa and her family in your thoughts and prayers." (2/2) — Conejo Valley USD (@ConejoValleyUSD) February 9, 2019