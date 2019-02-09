Person Killed in Crash in Angeles National Forest North of Pasadena

A person died after a car plummeted over the side of a winding mountain road deep in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was first reported about 1:40 p.m. at mile marker 18.87 of Angeles Forest Highway, north of Big Tujunga Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tactical paramedics climbed down to the wreckage and discovered one person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. No further description of the driver was available.

The CHP’s Altadena-area office is handling the investigation.