Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kacey Montoya met with the owner of Plush Puffs, L.A.'s first marshmallow toasting bar in Burbank.

She and a friend also got to make and eat custom s'mores, with all kinds of fixin's on top.

For more information about Plush Puff's visit http://www.plushpuffs.com/.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 20.