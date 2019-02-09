Rain Soaks SoCal as 1st of Back-to-Back Weekend Storms Arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain, gusty winds and thunder were in the forecast for parts of western Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service anticipated two storms to hit Southern California over the weekend. After a round of showers Friday night into Saturday morning, more rain was expected to move into the region on Sunday.

Transportation officials warned of hazardous driving conditions on the Interstate 5 corridor.

In Mono County, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort prepared to receive about 2 feet of snow over the weekend.