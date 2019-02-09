Riverside Man in Grave Condition After Being Found With Mysterious Head Injury

Police in Riverside are working to figure out how a 22-year-old man suffered massive head trauma Saturday which left him hospitalized in grave condition, authorities said.

Paramedics first responded to a “medical aid” call about 6:20 p.m. in a residential cul-de-sac in the 7400 block of El Sol Way, just north of Madison Street, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

They encountered the man, who was unconscious, he said.

“His condition deteriorated quickly and they began advanced life-saving measures,” the officer said. “The man was transported to a local hospital and staff determined he had sustained major trauma to his head.”

It was not clear how the man suffered the massive injury to the back of his head, Railsback said.

Neighborhood residents have remained “uncooperative and evasive” when when questioned by investigators, he added.

The same neighborhood saw a shooting two weeks ago on Jan. 26, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Riverside police Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or via email at jontko@riversideca.gov, or Detective James Elliott at 951-353-7238 or jelliot@riversideca.gov. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by emailing rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

33.928962 -117.397223