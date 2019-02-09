Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, February 9th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! We can have some fun in between the Saturday raindrops by exploring one of the many items on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com

Auto Club Raceway

2780 Fairplex Drive

Pomona

http://www.nhra.com

There’s a lot happening today, so it is a good idea to check the nhra.com website for the complete list of activities!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND!

Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Time is running out to see FINE TUNING, the vehicles that illustrate the story of Japanese and American car customization at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is the last weekend to see the Japanese / American custom cars at Petersen. The exhibition closes Sunday!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND!

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Closing Sunday at the Petersen, “The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking.” This is the only exhibition of its kind in the United States that by showing these carefully selected sets of automobiles, we learn about Japanese automotive engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility showing how the Japanese automotive industry became a manufacturing force and a part of American life.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Meditation for Beginners @ 9:30am

Norwalk Library

12350 Imperial Highway

Norwalk

Join a trained instructor to learn a simple and powerful meditation for clarity, health, and joy. During this one-hour session you will learn Isha Kriya, a simple twelve to eighteen-minute practice that will help you become meditative effortlessly.

Instruction is provided by the ISHA Foundation, a non-profit, non-religious public service organization.

For ages 18 and up.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar

Delicious at the Dunbar

Dunbar Hotel – Village

Javier Vergara Jazz Trio

4225 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

323 918 2087

deliciousatthedunbar.com

We can get into the spirit of 2019 award season. The movie GREEN BOOK has won three Golden Globes as well as a Critics Choice Award and the Producers Guild Award. The movie, in part, is inspired by the real story of the real GREEN BOOK, which was a listing of safe places that would accommodate African American travelers during the segregation of the Jim Crow Era. One of those safe places was the Dunbar Hotel in South Los Angeles.

The complex has been completely restored as a residential complex and is now home to a new restaurant and new music. The Delicious at the Dunbar features delicious Soul Food and Mexican cuisine. And, tonight, enjoy the Jazz “Javier Vergara Trio” playing from 6pm to 9pm.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Ventura Music Festival @ 8pm

Ventura College Performing Arts Center

4700 Loma Vista Road

Ventura

http://www.venturamusicfestival.org

The piano duo Anderson & Roe take center stage. Considered “the most dynamic duo of this generation”, Anderson & Roe promise to deliver a can’t miss event.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Marciano Art Foundation is pleased to announce the third MAF Project in the Theater Gallery, a solo exhibition of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, on view from September 28, 2018 — March 3, 2019. This exhibition is Ai’s first major institutional exhibition in Los Angeles and will feature the new and unseen work Life Cycle (2018) – a sculptural response to the global refugee crisis. The exhibition will also present iconic installations Sunflower Seeds (2010) and Spouts (2015) within the Foundation’s Theater Gallery.

On view for the first time in the Black Box, Life Cycle (2018) references the artist’s 2017 monumental sculpture Law of the Journey, Ai’s response to the global refugee crisis, which used inflatable, black PVC rubber to depict the makeshift boats used to reach Europe. In this new iteration, Life Cycle depicts an inflatable boat through the technique used in traditional Chinese kite-making, exchanging the PVC rubber for bamboo.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Yayoi Kusama: With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever, 2011

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Pioneering multimedia artist Yayoi Kusama’s work has transcended some of the most important art movements of the second half of the 20th century, including pop art and minimalism. Born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, Kusama studied painting briefly in Kyoto before moving to New York City in the late 1950s. She began her large-scale Infinity Net paintings during this decade and went on to apply their obsessive, hallucinatory qualities to three-dimensional work. In a unique style that is both sensory and utopian, Kusama’s work—which spans paintings, performances, room-size presentations, sculptural installations, literary works, films, fashion, design, and interventions within existing architectural structures—possesses a highly personal character, yet one that has connected profoundly with large audiences around the globe. Throughout her career, the artist has been able to break down traditional barriers between work, artist, and spectator.

Kusama’s exuberant sculptural installation With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011) exemplifies the dualism found throughout her work between the organic and the artificial. Shown here for the first time in Los Angeles, the oversized flower-potted tulips made from fiberglass- reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an immersive viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth. This work exemplifies Kusama’s singular vision and her distinctive gift for drawing viewers into the work on a deeply visceral level.

Kusama currently lives and works in Tokyo.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

We can see – FOR FREE – the costumes from our favorite movies of 2018 at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. This is happening in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Among the more than one-hundred eye catching costumes are the costumes nominated for an Academy Award.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

27th Annual Pan African Film & Fine Arts Festival

Baldwin Hills / Crenshaw Plaza

3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Los Angeles

paff.org

This is the opening weekend of the 27th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival. Baldwin Hills events showcases more than one-hundred and 50 films more than one-hundred artists now through Monday, February 18th. Detailed event and ticket information is available at paff.org

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Master Class

Doll Making Workshop with Artist Pat Shivers@ 1pm

William Grant Still Art Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

As part of the 38th Annual Black Doll Show “Double Dutch: A celebration of Black Girlhood”, join them for a rare Master Class. Make a “Raggnation” style doll with acclaimed Doll Artist Pat Shivers. Register on the day of the workshop. $30 materials fee per doll. First come first serve. Limited 20 spaces. Participants should have some experience.

Published Doll Artist Extraordinaire: Pat Shivers Taylor started designing dolls at age nine and also delighted in making clothes for herself as well as her dolls. A native of Rockford, Illinois, Pat grew up in Southern California and has remained ever since. Pat is a doll maker, hair designer, seamstress, and entrepreneur. Pat created her own line of custom made dolls — the Raggnation Doll Collection. Her dolls have been exhibited nationally in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. She has won widespread acclaim for her dolls in film festivals, marketplaces, and exhibitions. Pat and her dolls have also been featured on radio and television.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Trunk Show at the Autry Store @ 10am

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

On the opening day of “Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale” at the Autry Museum of the American West, the Autry store presents a sale with premier vendors. From the Waddell Trading Company, find beautiful one-of-a-kind Native American jewelry. David Marold of the Bohlin Company sells finely crafted silver and gold buckles, bolos, and money clips. Laila Asgari presents her unique glass wall art.

Make it a culturally interesting Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

