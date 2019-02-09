SoCal Ski Resorts Prepare for More Snow Saturday, Sunday

California ski resorts are bracing for a second round of snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning lasting until 10 p.m. Sunday for Mono County, home to Mammoth Mountain and June Lake snow resorts.

Mammoth was expecting more fresh powder on the way after the biggest storm of the season dropped 11 feet at the summit.

Snow is likely after 4 p.m. Friday in the Sierra resort. Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch on Friday, but the forecast is calling for about 2 more feet during the weekend. The resort already has had nearly 22 feet of snow at its Main Lodge and nearly 40 feet at the summit.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

It was so good out there this week and the forecast is calling for another couple feet this weekend. The powder party continues! pic.twitter.com/PPnamKnsZW — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) February 8, 2019