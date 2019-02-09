× Streets Close in Chinatown for 120th Golden Dragon Parade

The 120th annual Golden Dragon Parade is happening in downtown L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood this Saturday, and with the celebrations come some street closures.

The procession of floats, marching bands, officials and various cultural groups kicks off at 1 p.m. at Hill and Temple streets before heading to Bernard Street and Broadway, where most of the festivities were scheduled to take place. The parade will conclude on Broadway and Temple around 3:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles tradition, which celebrates the Lunar New Year, draws thousands of people annually, according to parade organizers.

Officials planned to start blocking streets in the area beginning at 10 a.m. Roads were expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

See the following map for the closures:

Metrolink is offering special service tomorrow on the Orange County Line to L.A. for those heading to the Golden Dragon Parade. https://t.co/wNRXQoaP3i pic.twitter.com/TS7t81kqAp — Metro (@metrolosangeles) February 8, 2019